SecurityTrax Unveils Customizable CRM Platform
SecurityTrax, an Alarm.com company, has launched a customizable cloud-based platform that unites the business operations, including CRM, of security and automation providers.
The completely redesigned interface streamlines workflows and provides a single experience on any device or web browser. Enhanced APIs let businesses customize the platform. New tech tools, workflows, and dashboards give users access to business performance data.
SecurityTrax offers bi-directional integrations with the Alarm.com platform. Customers can import and manage their Alarm.com accounts directly from within SecurityTrax, as well as access valuable partner tools, including the Alarm.com Partner Portal, MobileTech, and Remote Toolkit. In addition, advanced Alarm.com business intelligence capabilities, including Technician Reporting and Customer Risk Dashboards, automatically populate into Alarm.com from the SecurityTrax platform.
"Our customers spoke loud and clear about how they expect SecurityTrax to perform for their businesses," said Jeff Hansen, president of SecurityTrax, in a statement. "The new SecurityTrax is entirely rebuilt from the ground up with their needs in mind and to drive efficiency across all departments. We have combined new tools and a totally modernized interface with the most robust framework in the industry that users now can build upon for the first time. Newly published APIs not only make it easy for our customers to build their own custom tools and reports, but for us to continually enhance the platform so it exceeds our customers' expectations."
"The new SecurityTrax platform is truly impressive," said Chris Beverly, director of affiliate relations at Safe Haven Security in North Kansas City, Mo., in a statement. "The new look and feel makes it easy to navigate, keeps our processes streamlined, and, with the new workflows and customizations, all our departments are more efficient."