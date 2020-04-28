SecurityTrax Unveils Customizable CRM Platform

SecurityTrax, an Alarm.com company, has launched a customizable cloud-based platform that unites the business operations, including CRM, of security and automation providers.

The completely redesigned interface streamlines workflows and provides a single experience on any device or web browser. Enhanced APIs let businesses customize the platform. New tech tools, workflows, and dashboards give users access to business performance data.

SecurityTrax offers bi-directional integrations with the Alarm.com platform. Customers can import and manage their Alarm.com accounts directly from within SecurityTrax, as well as access valuable partner tools, including the Alarm.com Partner Portal, MobileTech, and Remote Toolkit. In addition, advanced Alarm.com business intelligence capabilities, including Technician Reporting and Customer Risk Dashboards, automatically populate into Alarm.com from the SecurityTrax platform.