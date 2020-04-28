InsideView Launches Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365

InsideView, a B2B data and intelligence company, today released InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help companies pinpoint problems in their data and actively improve their data health.

"In a time when sales and marketing are increasingly virtual, bad data can cost companies millions," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "It trickles down into every department and project. If you're working with the wrong data, you're wasting time and resources and giving your prospects a negative impression of your company. InsideView Data Integrity taps into the consistent, credible, and trustworthy data you've come to expect from InsideView Insights to update and enrich all your data automatically."

InsideView Data Integrity can automatically update records in bulk, on a regular, customizable schedule.

InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft provides the following:

Standardized and clean data to unify customer profiles for more reliable territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more;

Family tree linkages to help identify organizations and individuals in a corporate family tree;

Lead-to-account mapping, enabling companies to map inbound leads to accounts, and route leads to the appropriate sales representative;

A consistent, holistic view of their customers and prospects; and

Interactive trend graphs that provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health.