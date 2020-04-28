InsideView Launches Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365
InsideView, a B2B data and intelligence company, today released InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help companies pinpoint problems in their data and actively improve their data health.
"In a time when sales and marketing are increasingly virtual, bad data can cost companies millions," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "It trickles down into every department and project. If you're working with the wrong data, you're wasting time and resources and giving your prospects a negative impression of your company. InsideView Data Integrity taps into the consistent, credible, and trustworthy data you've come to expect from InsideView Insights to update and enrich all your data automatically."
InsideView Data Integrity can automatically update records in bulk, on a regular, customizable schedule.
InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft provides the following:
- Standardized and clean data to unify customer profiles for more reliable territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more;
- Family tree linkages to help identify organizations and individuals in a corporate family tree;
- Lead-to-account mapping, enabling companies to map inbound leads to accounts, and route leads to the appropriate sales representative;
- A consistent, holistic view of their customers and prospects; and
- Interactive trend graphs that provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health.
"We're excited to partner with InsideView on data management offerings to help keep our customers' data clean," said Tim Harris, vice president of strategy and solutions at Arbela Technologies, in a statement. "Good data drives good marketing, and with InsideView Data Integrity, companies will now be equipped to make optimal decisions on go-to-market strategy, targeting, and sales and marketing performance."
"With everyone working from home, InsideView data has become critical for our sales team, enabling us to research prospects in global regions and find new ways to connect with decision makers," said Anthony Cuellar, senior vice president of global marketing at Diversified, in a statement. "It's shown us how valuable clean and enriched data is for sales and marketing, especially as we expand into new markets around the world. By maintaining the health and accuracy of our customer data, InsideView Data Integrity will allow us to get even more benefit out of our CRM."
