Comm100 Launches Comm100 X for Digital Customer Engagement
Comm100, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions,?today launched Comm100 X, its second-generation platform that centralizes customer conversations across live chat, email, SMS, and social media, and lets customer service agents track and respond to queries through a single, unified interface.
Comm100 X's contact-oriented architecture enables native contact management as well as integration with CRM systems.
"When today's digital-first customers reach out for help, they don't think in channels," said Comm100's vice president of marketing, Jeff Epstein, in a statement. "They want to connect on whichever channel is the most convenient in that moment and change channels as and when it suits them. Without a digital omnichannel solution in place, blind spots occur when customers reach out on siloed channels: agents are unaware of or unable to access related conversations on other channels, resulting in disjointed, inefficient, and poor customer experiences."
Comm100 X provides a 360-degree view of each customer's conversation history across channels, enhanced by customer data from other systems.
Comm100 X capabilities include the following:
- Advanced cross-channel routing;
- Upgraded ticketing management that allow agents to convert conversations from any channel into tickets for collaboration and follow-up;
- Automated ticket follow-up and updated messaging to customers;
- Extension of AI chatbot to social and SMS channels;
- WhatsApp for Business integration;
- Agent shift management;
- Service-level agreement (SLA) enforcement; and
- Expanded reporting.
"Since 2009 we've been pushing the envelope on how our customers can engage with their customers on live chat and other digital channels," Epstein said. "The release of Comm100 X marks more than two years of R&D and is the first of three major releases in the coming eight months that will reshape digital customer engagement. Now more than ever the market is shifting to omnichannel across every vertical and every business size, and we're excited to continue to help our customers with their digital transformations."