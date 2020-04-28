Comm100 Launches Comm100 X for Digital Customer Engagement

Comm100, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions,?today launched Comm100 X, its second-generation platform that centralizes customer conversations across live chat, email, SMS, and social media, and lets customer service agents track and respond to queries through a single, unified interface.

Comm100 X's contact-oriented architecture enables native contact management as well as integration with CRM systems.

"When today's digital-first customers reach out for help, they don't think in channels," said Comm100's vice president of marketing, Jeff Epstein, in a statement. "They want to connect on whichever channel is the most convenient in that moment and change channels as and when it suits them. Without a digital omnichannel solution in place, blind spots occur when customers reach out on siloed channels: agents are unaware of or unable to access related conversations on other channels, resulting in disjointed, inefficient, and poor customer experiences."

Comm100 X provides a 360-degree view of each customer's conversation history across channels, enhanced by customer data from other systems.

Comm100 X capabilities include the following:

Advanced cross-channel routing;

Upgraded ticketing management that allow agents to convert conversations from any channel into tickets for collaboration and follow-up;

Automated ticket follow-up and updated messaging to customers;

Extension of AI chatbot to social and SMS channels;

WhatsApp for Business integration;

Agent shift management;

Service-level agreement (SLA) enforcement; and

Expanded reporting.