Wishpond Unveils Canvas, a Landing Page Builder

Wishpond Technologies, a lead generation and marketing automation systems provider, has released Canvas, a drag-and-drop landing page builder for marketing campaigns.

Canvas' features include the following:

Seamless drag-and-drop functionality;

One click mobile optimization;

Easy object grouping;

Built-in A/B testing;

Real-time analytics;

Ability to duplicate and save campaigns between accounts;

Agency dashboard, allowing users to access multiple client accounts with a single login; and

The ability to copy and paste entire sections or content areas from one campaign to another.

Canvas will be available for use in landing pages, social contests, popups, hello bars, welcome mats, and forms