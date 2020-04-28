Wishpond Unveils Canvas, a Landing Page Builder
Wishpond Technologies, a lead generation and marketing automation systems provider, has released Canvas, a drag-and-drop landing page builder for marketing campaigns.
Canvas' features include the following:
- Seamless drag-and-drop functionality;
- One click mobile optimization;
- Easy object grouping;
- Built-in A/B testing;
- Real-time analytics;
- Ability to duplicate and save campaigns between accounts;
- Agency dashboard, allowing users to access multiple client accounts with a single login; and
- The ability to copy and paste entire sections or content areas from one campaign to another.
Canvas will be available for use in landing pages, social contests, popups, hello bars, welcome mats, and forms
"Canvas is Wishpond's biggest product release ever. It's by far the most intuitive experience for building landing pages there is. It scored higher in user tests than any landing page builder we've compared it with," said Wishpond's chief product officer, Nick Steeves, in a statement.