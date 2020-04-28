Xillio Launches Xillio Insights for ECM

Xillio, a provider of content migration software and services, has released Xillio Insights for ECM, an advanced content repository analytics tool.

Xillio Insights provides interactive dashboards to help companies for their content migration and clean-up strategies. Together with Xillio's migration connectors, Insights can analyze any content system, including Documentum, FileNet, OpenText Content Server, Livelink, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and file shares. It also allows for cross repository comparisons.

After the initial scraping of the repositories, all the data, including custom metadata, is explorable using dynamic dashboards and reports that show how the content repositories are used, how they are structured, and which content is obsolete or redundant.

Insights for ECM lets users do the following:

Analyze Livelink, Documentum, FileNet, SharePoint, file shares and many other systems;

Analyze and compare multiple systems, see your content landscape in a single overview;

Gain insights into metadata fields, value lists, values, and usage;

Detect duplicates, even across multiple systems;

Identify hot and cold content to decide what to archive; and

Customize system-specific dashboards.

"We at Xillio believe that every migration project should start with an analysis of the content you would like to migrate," said Rikkert Engels, Xillio's CEO, in a statement. "By employing Insights in the content landscape, our clients' migrations will become predictable, controllable, and defendable. And they can unlock the true value of their content."

Xillio is offering Insights for free until Oct. 1.