Ogury Launches Video Chooser, Letting Consumers Decide Which Ads They See

Ogury, creator of an advertising engine driven by user choice, has released Video Chooser, a new way of delivering full-screen mobile video advertisements that enable consumers to choose the ad that most appeals to them.

Ogury's Video Chooser advertising feature is the company's new default delivery mechanism for full-screen video ads, giving consumers their choice of up to three brand ads to watch. The user selects the preferred brand and watches the selected full-screen video ad.

Advertisers only pay for impressions if and when a user sees their videos. Advertisers also can buy all three advertisements, which drives category exclusivity and complete share of voice.