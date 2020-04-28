Ogury Launches Video Chooser, Letting Consumers Decide Which Ads They See
Ogury, creator of an advertising engine driven by user choice, has released Video Chooser, a new way of delivering full-screen mobile video advertisements that enable consumers to choose the ad that most appeals to them.
Ogury's Video Chooser advertising feature is the company's new default delivery mechanism for full-screen video ads, giving consumers their choice of up to three brand ads to watch. The user selects the preferred brand and watches the selected full-screen video ad.
Advertisers only pay for impressions if and when a user sees their videos. Advertisers also can buy all three advertisements, which drives category exclusivity and complete share of voice.
Advertisers also receive value in performance. Companies in the beta program had on average a 300 percent increase in ad recall.
"The adtech industry has entered into a new era of digital iIntegrity, fully centered on consumer choice when it comes to how data is collected and used," said Phil Sloan, senior vice president and business lead at Canvas Worldwide, in a statement. "We have been working with Ogury for more than three years, attracted by their ability to lead the industry forward. Video Chooser is a game-changing ad format, allowing users to control their advertising experience. This deepens their trust in our brand while also increasing engagement and memorability."
The usual performance metrics for video ads are video completion rate (VCR) and viewability. Ogury measures video performance via viewable video completion rate (V2CR), which is calculated by multiplying VCR with viewability. Ogury delivers 67 percent V2CR. User-chosen ads delivered via Video Chooser add another 5 percentage points to V2CR, taking it to 72 percent.
"At Ogury, we believe the future adtech winners place consumer choice at the center." Evan Rutchik, general manager of North America at Ogury, said in a statement. "Consumer behaviors are rooted in human psychology. When they choose to see ads from a brand, they are more likely to engage with that brand in the future to support their original choice. It's a cognitive bias known as choice supportive. Video Chooser improves brand engagement by allowing the consumer to choose their own advertising experience."