Tata Consultancy Services Joins Creatio's COVID-19 Initiative

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has joined Creatio's initiative in helping organizations fight COVID-19.

Since March 24, Creatio has been offering organizations battling COVID-19 a six-month subscription of Service Creatio, customer center edition for free. TCS has joined the campaign to provide integration services for free to healthcare, governmental, volunteer, and other qualifying organizations.

Service Creatio, customer center edition, offers a single point of contact with integrated tools for omnichannel service, including email requests, call processing, and comprehensive analytics. The product also offers functionality for business process management, knowledge management, case management, and more.

TCS will support this initiative by extending advisory support to build business cases, formulate clear low-code CRM strategies, and define technical roadmaps. TCS will also execute proof of concepts leveraging its accelerators, Business 4.0 framework, and prebuilt business process framework.

The offer is available through Oct. 1.