Aprimo Enhances Its Agile Marketing Solution
Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and work management software, has added features to its Agile Marketing solution.
"Over the past decade, we've seen a drastic rise in new marketing channels and increasing customer demands, which makes it more important than ever for marketers to create a continuous, positive brand experience—but also more difficult to achieve," said Ed Breault, chief marketing officer at Aprimo, in a statement. "Agile Marketing, supported by a flexible core technology, is the best way for marketers to address these challenges and deliver consistent, fast, and effective customer experiences across channels."
Agile Marketing enables teams to work across functions and respond in real time to rapidly changing situations across every marketing channel. Aprimo's artificial intelligence-driven workflow engine enables these teams to dynamically adapt and respond to changes.
New Agile Marketing features include the following:
- Updated drag-and-drop Workflow Designer, which refreshes the drag-and-drop menu of tools that allows user to create AI-powered workflow templates;
- Project OneView, which allows users to create and manage simple projects within a single view of the most relevant information;
- Work Request Portal, which provides a single place to route all requests with a self-service form for new projects and to submit detailed requests that are responsive while staying informed on their status with automatic updates.
- The Agile board, which helps users visualize their work, including what's in progress, what's done, and what's still to come, and as priorities change, users can drag and drop tasks within the board.
- Sprint Views, which help users stay on track by listing all current tasks organized by sprints (smaller, more malleable marketing plans) and all tasks not yet assigned to a specific sprint.