Aprimo Enhances Its Agile Marketing Solution

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and work management software, has added features to its Agile Marketing solution.

"Over the past decade, we've seen a drastic rise in new marketing channels and increasing customer demands, which makes it more important than ever for marketers to create a continuous, positive brand experience—but also more difficult to achieve," said Ed Breault, chief marketing officer at Aprimo, in a statement. "Agile Marketing, supported by a flexible core technology, is the best way for marketers to address these challenges and deliver consistent, fast, and effective customer experiences across channels."

Agile Marketing enables teams to work across functions and respond in real time to rapidly changing situations across every marketing channel. Aprimo's artificial intelligence-driven workflow engine enables these teams to dynamically adapt and respond to changes.

New Agile Marketing features include the following: