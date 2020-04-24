Indegene Omnipresence Launches CXMnow.io in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Indegene Omnipresence has launched CXMnow.io in the Azure Marketplace.

CXMnow is built specifically for life sciences organizations and combines CRM, omnichannel engagement, marketing automation, event management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities into a single platform that is available in a variety of bundles for particular use cases.

"With CXMnow, we are responding to the challenge many future-gazing life sciences organizations face with their digital transformation initiatives, meaning a time-consuming technology selection and deployment process. Their needs are well-known, industry compliancy requirements are well-established, and the goal of providing personalized, elevated experiences to their customers is clear, so why should they not be able to get going immediately, like with many other enterprise software today?" said Sanjay Virmani, CEO of Indegene Omnipresence, in a statement.

The result of a strategic alliance between Indegene and Microsoft, Omnipresence unifies Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AI together with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform business applications and Microsoft Office 365 and Teams for intelligence-driven productivity, collaboration, and customer experiences.