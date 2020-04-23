Creatio Releases Version 7.16

Creatio (formerly bpm'online), provider of a low-code platform for process management and CRM, today released Creatio version 7.16 with a wide range of enhancements, including a new low-code platform, a business process management engine to change processes faster, and unified CRM to align sales, marketing, and customer service.

Version 7.16 features more than 500 updates. The key platform improvements include advanced capabilities for machine learning model configurations, revamped user interfaces, improved tools for process flow management, and tools to import .bpmn processes and automatically convert them into executable processes.

Revamped products for marketing, sales, and service teams include upgraded low-code tools for campaign personalization, enhanced tools for sales forecasting, and advanced artificial intelligence tools to surface next-best offer recommendations. Service agents will have a better view of how the system calculates case resolution time and which service-level agreement was used for calculation. Financial Services Creatio users will automate industry-specific processes with updated UI and functionality improvements.

The Creatio Portal functionality has been updated to help users build long-lasting relationships with partners and customers, create custom affiliate programs, and plan joint marketing campaigns and budgets.

In addition, the response time for all products has been optimized. Creatio's mobile app now offers four times faster offline data import and export and six times faster synchronization of metadata. It also features numerous user interface improvements that allow users to link to a record, show alerts on potential losses of unsynchronized data, and many more. Additional frameworks, such as .NET Core and PostgreSQL, as well as OData 4 standard support were added for all products.