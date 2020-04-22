TapClicks Acquires AdStage

TapClicks, a provider of marketing platforms for analytics, intelligence, reporting, workflow, and orders management, has acquired AdStage, a provider of marketing and advertising intelligence solutions for campaign optimization. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AdStage will be integrated into TapClicks' portfolio, which includes Raven Tools,iSpionage, Megalytic, and StatX, to expand TapClicks' marketing intelligence capabilities

As AdStage is integrated into TapClicks' family, users will be able to leverage AdStage's unique analytics and automated optimization solutions alongside the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. With more than 200 data integrations available through TapClicks, AdStage's solutions will now offer access to data-driven insights, recommendations, and forecasts to automatically inform marketing decision making. These solutions, in combination with the advanced artificial intelligence and predictive modeling capabilities being developed by TapClicks, will unite marketing operations and intelligence.