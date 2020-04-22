TapClicks Acquires AdStage
TapClicks, a provider of marketing platforms for analytics, intelligence, reporting, workflow, and orders management, has acquired AdStage, a provider of marketing and advertising intelligence solutions for campaign optimization. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AdStage will be integrated into TapClicks' portfolio, which includes Raven Tools,iSpionage, Megalytic, and StatX, to expand TapClicks' marketing intelligence capabilities
As AdStage is integrated into TapClicks' family, users will be able to leverage AdStage's unique analytics and automated optimization solutions alongside the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. With more than 200 data integrations available through TapClicks, AdStage's solutions will now offer access to data-driven insights, recommendations, and forecasts to automatically inform marketing decision making. These solutions, in combination with the advanced artificial intelligence and predictive modeling capabilities being developed by TapClicks, will unite marketing operations and intelligence.
"TapClicks continues to invest in industry-leading capabilities to meet the quickly changing needs of our customers, particularly as the impact of COVID-19 reshapes the marketing landscape. AdStage's marketing intelligence and campaign optimization solutions will help our customers immensely during this time by maximizing the value of their marketing spend," said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks, in a statement. "We have seen tremendous demand for analytics and cross-channel optimization solutions. These capabilities from AdStage will be instrumental in achieving the TapClicks vision to offer a full spectrum of integrated solutions that use advanced AI and predictive capabilities to provide an actionable pathway to success."
"I've been involved with a number of M&A processes and, in contrast to many, our relationship with TapClicks is very organic. When we first met to discuss the possibility of joining forces, it was as if we had been working alongside each other for years," said Sahil Jain, CEO and co-founder of AdStage, in a statement. "We're thrilled with this opportunity because TapClicks will be enabling AdStage to continue to innovate by enhancing our access to resources like machine learning technologies and predictive AI capabilities. Together, we have a shared vision to create the leading unified marketing platform in the industry."