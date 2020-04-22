VirtualPBX Integrates with Zapier

Business phone system developer VirtualPBX's Zapier integration is live and ready for public use.

The Zapier integration allows businesses to streamline their workflows by connecting web applications through Zapier's task automation platform. VirtualPBX customers can now capture inbound and outbound calls from their phone plans and link them to popular services like Google Sheets, Trello, Hubspot, and hundreds of others.

"VirtualPBX uses the Zapier platform every day to link its web apps," VirtualPBX's chief operations officer, Lon Baker, said in a statement. "It connects us more deeply to our phone system and the processes that work throughout our business. Our departments rely on these connections to provide excellent customer service and effective sales. We're proud to see our own Zapier integration be released to the public. Now all our customers can capture phone system events quickly and reliably, integrating their own phone system data with hundreds of other available apps."

All VirtualPBX Phone Plans work with Zapier. The VirtualPBX Zapier feature page provides a list of pre-built templates to help customers get started.