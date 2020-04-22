FreshAddress Expands Free List Check Email Hygiene Tool

FreshAddress, a provider of email marketing database services, is now offering marketers visibility into their email databases for free through its expanded Free List Check technology.

Free List Check is an email analytics engine that helps marketers assess the health of their email lists. It scans email lists for problems that have a negative impact on deliverability, inbox placement, open rates, and conversions.

Free List Check now provides a comprehensive summary report of input files. This includes actual counts of toxic and damaging emails in a file, such as spamtraps and honeypots. The upgraded report also includes more than 20 new categories, including bogus and disposable email addresses, frequent spam complainers, and role accounts.

Free List Check now accepts files of up to 5 million records, a tenfold increase from the previous limit of 500,000 records.