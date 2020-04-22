Nielsen Integrates Brandbank with Productsup to Streamline Product Content Flow

Nielsen Brandbank, providers of a product content creation management and publishing solution, and Productsup, an ecommerce data integration company, have partnered to streamline product content flow across digital channels.

Through this integration, the companies' shared customer base can use Productsup's mapping and optimizing capabilities to validate product content before exporting it to Brandbank via the Brandbank Ingestion Engine.

Nielsen Brandbank creates, manages, and distributes product information for ecommerce sites, mobile shopping apps and virtual merchandising applications.

Productsup's platform covers product content syndication, feed management, marketplace integration, and vendor onboarding. It enables data imports from numerous vendors’ product information and data management systems.