Nielsen Integrates Brandbank with Productsup to Streamline Product Content Flow
Nielsen Brandbank, providers of a product content creation management and publishing solution, and Productsup, an ecommerce data integration company, have partnered to streamline product content flow across digital channels.
Through this integration, the companies' shared customer base can use Productsup's mapping and optimizing capabilities to validate product content before exporting it to Brandbank via the Brandbank Ingestion Engine.
Nielsen Brandbank creates, manages, and distributes product information for ecommerce sites, mobile shopping apps and virtual merchandising applications.
Productsup's platform covers product content syndication, feed management, marketplace integration, and vendor onboarding. It enables data imports from numerous vendors’ product information and data management systems.
<p"It's an exciting time for Productsup, as we've just reached another milestone. In February, 1 trillion products were published through our platform," said Emile Bloemen, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Productsup, in a statement. "We're thrilled to build on this momentum by partnering with Nielsen Brandbank and unlock more opportunities for our customers in the fast-moving consumer goods space."
"Nielsen Brandbank is pleased to be working with Productsup to provide brands with another channel for providing product content flexibly, while maintaining high standard of quality and completeness, before syndication to our global syndication points, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda Walmart and Carrefour," said Jade Manterfield-Ivory, head of professional services at Nielsen Brandbank, in a statement.