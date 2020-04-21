Blackbaud Enhances Altru to Help Cultural Organizations

Blackbaud a provider of cloud software, has enhanced Blackbaud Altru, its cloud-based solution designed specifically for cultural organizations such as aquariums, gardens, museums, and zoos, to help them cultivate relationships with supporters during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have more than 30 years of experience partnering with arts and cultural organizations on software solutions, and we understand the challenges they're up against right now," said Dale Strange, president and general manager of Blackbaud Arts and Cultural Solutions, in a statement. "That's why we're launching new features to our Blackbaud Altru cloud software solution to help these organizations while their doors are closed for COVID-19 and help them quickly and safely reopen once we're through this challenging time."

The first enhancement is Major Giving/Prospect Management functionality, which gives organizations visibility into the constituent journey.

"With attendance revenue at a standstill, arts and cultural organizations need insights into which supporters and prospects could help to sustain operations during this critical time," Strange said. "This key capability should provide the visibility our Blackbaud Altru customers need to power successful fundraising operations and reopen strong."

The other two elements being added to Altru will be Membership Utility, which will allow organizations to extend membership terms by up to 12 months, and Timed Entry, which allows organizations to sell tickets based on set entrance times to avoid lines and crowding.