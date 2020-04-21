Full Circle Patent Covers Object Synchronization Technology

Full Circle Insights, a provider of sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, was granted U.S. Patent 10,599,620 entitled "Method and System for Object Synchronization in CRM Systems," covering Full Circle funnel metrics capabilities inside CRM systems.

"As a former marketing [vice president] at B2B companies, finding a way to measure marketing inside the CRM system and use that information to allocate more efficient spend was a holy grail," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater in a statement. "It didn't exist, so Full Circle had to invent it, and now marketers have that unique and powerful capability. Our customers improve marketing efficiency by shifting budget to programs that perform better and using the funnel metrics and attribution information to optimize their marketing processes."

Full Circle applied for the patent in 2012, staking its claim to complex code developed by Full Circle co-founder and chief technology officer Dan Appleman. The code solves a persistent problem for marketers: how to track and synchronize objects within CRM systems. Objects in a CRM system might include leads, contacts, opportunities, and accounts, and without a way to synchronize them into a response object, it wasn't possible to measure a sales and marketing funnel without guesswork.

Full Circle products include a structured set of reporting dashboards and approach that allows data-driven decision-making for marketers to gain access to funnel reports that allow them to adjust marketing spend and optimize results based on key performance indicators. Full Circle technology enables users to view funnel metrics by customer segment, marketing channel, campaign type, or individual campaigns to determine which efforts are generating leads and to better understand how leads are progressing through the funnel.

In addition to providing a clearer picture of demand generation and revenue impact, Full Circle products deliver a single source of data truth for marketing and sales teams inside the CRM system.

Visibility into how responses progress through the funnel provides insight on which leads need further engagement to move to the next stage. Full Circle funnel metrics also provide information about critical bottlenecks, including issues with the marketing-to-sales handoff.