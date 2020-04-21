Conversocial to Support Apple Business Chat

Conversocial has enabled its customers to use Apple Business Chat to communicate using the Messages app on Apple products.

"We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want using the Messages app on Apple products," said Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO of Conversocial, in a statement "Businesses that use Conversocial can easily sign up to use Apple Business Chat beta to power conversational messaging."

Conversocial customers can use Apple Business Chat to deliver a truly conversational customer experience, bringing both human contact center agents and virtual assistants together into messaging to deliver quick responses to FAQs, handle customer service issues, or allow customers to pay for items directly within Messages using Apple Pay. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

"We are really pleased to be offering Apple Business Chat to provide customers with an easy and convenient way of connecting with us," said Naomi Rankin, customer care manager at Lush Cosmetics, a user of Conversocial's Conversational Customer Experience Platform to connect with customers with Apple Business Chat. "We always welcome the chance to try new ways to enhance our customers' experience with Lush, and to communicate with the wider Lush Community."

Conversocial enables businesses to connect both bots and agents on one platform, ensuring a seamless hand-off between the two. Conversocial's platform includes an agent workspacepurpose-built to help live agents communicate with customers across messaging channels, as well as a bot development product, allowing companies like Lush Cosmetics to build and launch virtual assistants focused on key use cases that complement Apple Business Chat.