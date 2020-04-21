TCN Adds List Management to Its Contact Center Offerings

TCN, a provider of cloud contact center technology today launched List Management Services (LMS) to help contact centers streamline and optimize lists and integrate data sets and channels.

"Our new List Management Services make it easier for our clients to pipeline and massage data from disparate sources and enrich it with other key TCN services," said Jesse Bird, chief technology officer and co-founder of TCN, in a statement. "As one more feature that demonstrates TCN's focus on elevating our customers' business operations, LMS also opens the door for TCN to deploy many more omnichannel functions to our contact center platform."

TCN's List Management Services include the following:

A central data repository and connection point from all outside inputs;

Advanced data managemetn for decision processing and data enrichment with other key TCN services, such as cell phone scrubbing and compliance;

Increased visibility with easier API access and clear activity views across any communication channel regardless of agent activity;

A gateway to omnichannel functionality, like two-way SMS and customer chat enhancements.

LMS is fully integrated into TCN's advanced cloud contact center platform. This integration is one of several recent improvements made to TCN's platform, including its Natural Language Compliance tool that adds customizable rules to meet compliance needs as state and federal rules and regulations change over time. TCN also recently launched a refreshed agent portal designed with instant access to agent voicemails, easier navigation, and faster transfer times.