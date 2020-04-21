Socio Launches Virtual Event Suite

Socio, an event technology company, today unveiled its Virtual Events Suite, which will include a community platform, multiple device streaming options, and Orange Glove Service to help event organizers make the pivot to virtual.

"Socio has been the driving force behind thousands of successful events, both onsite and virtual," said Yarkin Sakucoglu, Socio's CEO, in a statement. "Given the enormity of COVID-19 in the events industry, we're excited to roll out our next generation of virtual features to help our clients make the pivot to virtual as easy as possible. Although times are challenging, I think the changes event organizers are making will lead to sustainable and improved business practices when the time comes to pivot back to live events."

Socio's new Communities platform allows event organizers to produce frequent and consistent multimedia touchpoints and inspire thought leadership, networking, and engagement

Socio's Virtual Event Suite integrates with leading live streaming platforms, and attendees can now join the live stream directly from their virtual agenda or click a button that instantly launches the live stream on mobile devices or a desktop computer. The multi-device capabilities allow organizers to engage with users wherever they are and toggle between their preferred devices for video consumption and networking.

To enhance sponsor visibility and engagement, organizers can now offer customizable buttons to schedule a meeting or request a follow-up and download the data for virtual lead generation. Additional features include virtual session reminders, responsive video streaming for mobile, and web app upgrades that allow users to view live streaming and engage with all app features in a single window.