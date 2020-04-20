TrafficGuard Launches Free Ad Fraud Protection

Ad fraud prevention specialist TrafficGuard today launched free pay-per-click (PPC) protection to help businesses ensure their ad spend generates real advertising engagement

Businesses lose up to 30 percent of their budgets to ad fraud from tactics like bots and click fraud, and, in the United States alone, the daily cost of ad fraud is expected to surpass $100 million by 2023, according to TrafficGuard's own data.

"Ad budgets are getting slashed, and ad fraud is continuing to reduce them even further. By offering our PPC ad fraud protection for free, we want to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to get the transparency they need to fight fraud to protect their advertising," said Luke Taylor, founder and chief operations officer at TrafficGuard, in a statement. "At TrafficGuard, we have been working hard, from home, to get our free solution ready for businesses now, when they need it most. As a demonstration of our commitment to building a stronger digital advertising ecosystem, we have decided our free solution is here to stay. This is a really challenging time for many businesses, and we want to help alleviate some of that pressure on businesses. In addition to our free offering, our premium PPC solution is now pay-as-you-go, allowing our larger customers more flexibility in tough times."