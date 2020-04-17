Yext Rolls Out Spring '20 Product Release

Yext yesterday rolled out its Spring '20 Product Release, which introduces a centralized location to track suggestions for updates to company information, functionality to tie conversions back to their original sources, customizable leaderboards to analyze business performance by a variety of metrics, and several other features.

The Spring '20 Product Release includes the following features:

Suggestions, which allows companies to view, filter, and take action on suggestions from consumers and employees to improve the data in their knowledge graphs;

Vertical Intents, which allows companies to choose which sections are featured in their site search results, depending on the query;

Custom Page Markup, which allows companies to add custom Schema.org markup to webpages they build to help search engines better understand their facts and improve their eligibility for rich search results;

Conversion Tracking Updates, allowing businesses to identify the original sources of conversions; and

Leaderboards, to help companies understand how their individual business locations, employees, events, or regions perform in terms of clicks, conversions, page views, or other metrics.