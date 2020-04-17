OneSignal Launches Advanced Analytics
OneSignal, a provider of push notifications and messaging solutions, today released Advanced Analytics for insight into the impact and outcome of each delivered message;
Advanced Analytics includes the Confirmed Deliveries, Influenced Opens, and Outcomes feature, which allows tracking specific results, such as purchases or subscriptions. Outcomes, Influenced Opens & Confirmed Deliveries was released in beta in November.
Advanced Analytics is enabling businesses to understand the impact of each message they send and how push notifications, emails, and in-app messages are driving specific results.
"Analytics, and specifically the ability to track results, has been a frequent request," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal, in a statement. "Look for more innovation in 2020 around the customer messaging journey with a focus on making implementation easy on digital platforms and adding support for additional channels. We're excited to add to the capabilities of OneSignal."