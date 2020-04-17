-->
  • April 17, 2020

OneSignal Launches Advanced Analytics

OneSignal, a provider of push notifications and messaging solutions, today released Advanced Analytics for insight into the impact and outcome of each delivered message;

Advanced Analytics includes the Confirmed Deliveries, Influenced Opens, and Outcomes feature, which allows tracking specific results, such as purchases or subscriptions. Outcomes, Influenced Opens & Confirmed Deliveries was released in beta in November.

Advanced Analytics is enabling businesses to understand the impact of each message they send and how push notifications, emails, and in-app messages are driving specific results.

"Analytics, and specifically the ability to track results, has been a frequent request," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal, in a statement. "Look for more innovation in 2020 around the customer messaging journey with a focus on making implementation easy on digital platforms and adding support for additional channels. We're excited to add to the capabilities of OneSignal."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research