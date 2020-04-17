OneSignal Launches Advanced Analytics

OneSignal, a provider of push notifications and messaging solutions, today released Advanced Analytics for insight into the impact and outcome of each delivered message;

Advanced Analytics includes the Confirmed Deliveries, Influenced Opens, and Outcomes feature, which allows tracking specific results, such as purchases or subscriptions. Outcomes, Influenced Opens & Confirmed Deliveries was released in beta in November.

Advanced Analytics is enabling businesses to understand the impact of each message they send and how push notifications, emails, and in-app messages are driving specific results.