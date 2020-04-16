Neustar Introduces Identity Verification and Identity Resolution Solutions for CCPA

Leveraging the Neustar OneID system, which continuously corroborates, verifies, and appends consumer identifiers, attributes, and information, the new Neustar Identity Verification for CCPA service validates the identity of any consumer making a CCPA request. The service authenticates the user behind the request using a combination of online, offline, and device-based data.

With Neustar Identity Resolution for CCPA, organizations can link all data points across systems enterprise-wide to gain a single, authoritative view of a customer when fulfilling a CCPA request, creating a consolidated view of consumer identity across siloed, merged, and incomplete CRM records.

Both Neustar Identity Verification for CCPA and Neustar Identity Resolution for CCPA come with portal user interfaces that can integrate with websites and compliance management systems.