-->
  • April 16, 2020

Neustar Introduces Identity Verification and Identity Resolution Solutions for CCPA

Neustar, a global information and identity resolution provider, unveiled Neustar Identity Verification for CCPA and Neustar Identity Resolution for CCPA for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which took effect Jan 1.

"CCPA has introduced some important protections for consumers and their personal information, but in the process, it has also provided fraudsters with yet another channel to exploit to gain unfettered access to sensitive data," said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "At Neustar, we've developed two service solutions to help not only reduce the potential for a data breach and instances of fraud, but also ensure that organizations are able to remain in full compliance by coalescing all applicable data."

Leveraging the Neustar OneID system, which continuously corroborates, verifies, and appends consumer identifiers, attributes, and information, the new Neustar Identity Verification for CCPA service validates the identity of any consumer making a CCPA request. The service authenticates the user behind the request using a combination of online, offline, and device-based data.

With Neustar Identity Resolution for CCPA, organizations can link all data points across systems enterprise-wide to gain a single, authoritative view of a customer when fulfilling a CCPA request, creating a consolidated view of consumer identity across siloed, merged, and incomplete CRM records.

Both Neustar Identity Verification for CCPA and Neustar Identity Resolution for CCPA come with portal user interfaces that can integrate with websites and compliance management systems. 

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research