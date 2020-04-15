Melissa Offers Free Address Verifications to Assist the COVID-19 Response
Melissa, a provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, is offering free address validation services for six months (up to 100,000 records per month) to qualifying essential organizations working to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Restaurants, grocery stores, and essential goods retailers have stepped up their game to meet demand, quickly learning that location and address are not necessarily the same thing" said Bud Walker,vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "Smarter address technologies are required, empowering firms to complete delivery of essentials without a hitch."