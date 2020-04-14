UserTesting Launches Marketing Insight
UserTesting, a provider of on-demand human insights, has enhanced its Human Insight Platform to streamline the process of gathering insights and help teams better understand their customers.
UserTesting Marketing Insight is designed to help marketers get fast feedback on any campaign from existing and potential customers, adapt to changing customer needs, and get fast video feedback on any concept, campaign, messaging, or creative. With either custom or pre-built templates, marketers can better empathize with their customers and understand the behaviors that directly impact click-through rates, conversion rates, response rates, and other key marketing metrics.
"What makes Marketing Insight different from other platforms is that you clearly understand the rationale behind customer feedback. You can see and hear genuine moments of joy and frustration,and that type of feedback is invaluable," said Samantha Tazzia, a campaign planner at Liquid Agency, in a statement. "Marketing Insight is intuitive and has been easy to use right from the start. It blew my mind to see that I was able to get so much valuable feedback in just about an hour."
"Marketers have been striving for years to understand customers through clicks, tracking data, simplistic personas, and surveys. They want to understand how to make that emotional connection and get reactions and feedback from customers, but don't have a fast and simple way of collecting it," said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer at UserTesting, in a statement. "With Marketing Insight, we're creating a solution for these teams to integrate rapid feedback into their creative process from their target audience, who can help them write better messaging and build better campaigns."
UserTesting added several other features to the Human Insight Platform, including the following:
- A series of enhancements to Live Conversation that enable companies to connect with customers in real time with one-to-one interviews. Enhancements include improved scheduling and rescheduling with integration to Microsoft Outlook, the ability to annotate key moments with note-taking that is synced to the video recording, and transcriptions.
- Full Screen Recording for Mobile Testing, which increases the range of experiences that can be captured;
- Secure Prototype Hosting, which adds a layer of security when testing sensitive prototypes and concepts;
- Test Templates, which offers a series for building and managing tests and accelerating time to insights;
- Saved Test Plans, which allows users to reuse commonly used test plans via the Template Library, where they can also access Saved Audiences and Saved Screener Questions.
- A series of new test plans to help businesses get feedback on their customers' attitudes and behaviors amid the health crisis.
- Forty-four ndustry-specific test plans for retail and grocery, travel and hospitality, restaurants and food service, and financial services to help companies better understand the impact COVID-19 on consumer behavior and get quick customer reactions to advertisements and messaging.
