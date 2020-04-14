UserTesting Launches Marketing Insight

UserTesting, a provider of on-demand human insights, has enhanced its Human Insight Platform to streamline the process of gathering insights and help teams better understand their customers.

UserTesting Marketing Insight is designed to help marketers get fast feedback on any campaign from existing and potential customers, adapt to changing customer needs, and get fast video feedback on any concept, campaign, messaging, or creative. With either custom or pre-built templates, marketers can better empathize with their customers and understand the behaviors that directly impact click-through rates, conversion rates, response rates, and other key marketing metrics.

"What makes Marketing Insight different from other platforms is that you clearly understand the rationale behind customer feedback. You can see and hear genuine moments of joy and frustration,and that type of feedback is invaluable," said Samantha Tazzia, a campaign planner at Liquid Agency, in a statement. "Marketing Insight is intuitive and has been easy to use right from the start. It blew my mind to see that I was able to get so much valuable feedback in just about an hour." "Marketers have been striving for years to understand customers through clicks, tracking data, simplistic personas, and surveys. They want to understand how to make that emotional connection and get reactions and feedback from customers, but don't have a fast and simple way of collecting it," said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer at UserTesting, in a statement. "With Marketing Insight, we're creating a solution for these teams to integrate rapid feedback into their creative process from their target audience, who can help them write better messaging and build better campaigns."

UserTesting added several other features to the Human Insight Platform, including the following: