PCI Pal Launches PCI Pal Rapid Remote

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, today launched PCI Pal Rapid Remote, a rapid deployment version of its payment services PCI Pal Rapid Remote enables companies to continue handling customer payments securely, even when working remotely or from home.

The cloud-based Rapid Remote enables deployment within 48 hours and provides a solution for businesses with home-based workers using remote telephony connectivity (including traditional PBX and VoIP platforms like Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business), or mobile or landline phones. It enables payments to be handled securely with no cardholder data exposed to home-working agents nor company networks.