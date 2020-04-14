PCI Pal Launches PCI Pal Rapid Remote
PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, today launched PCI Pal Rapid Remote, a rapid deployment version of its payment services PCI Pal Rapid Remote enables companies to continue handling customer payments securely, even when working remotely or from home.
The cloud-based Rapid Remote enables deployment within 48 hours and provides a solution for businesses with home-based workers using remote telephony connectivity (including traditional PBX and VoIP platforms like Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business), or mobile or landline phones. It enables payments to be handled securely with no cardholder data exposed to home-working agents nor company networks.
"With our Rapid Remote deployment solution, organizations can move quickly and be assured their customers' sensitive payment information will remain secure, even as agents adjust to remote working," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Organizations have been looking to us to answer their compliance questions in these unprecedented times, fast! We have therefore created Rapid Remote to empower customers to gain access to our cutting-edge, secure payment services at a pace of delivery previously unseen in our market. So not only are payments handled by remote working staff securely but also within the requirements of PCI DSS. This latter point becomes all the more relevant with any potential longevity on the tail of national lockdowns and social distancing controls that might impact businesses."