MessageGears Launches Segment for Creating Dynamic Audiences

MessageGears has launched Segment, allowing marketers to create dynamic audiences using their live, real-time data for message personalization across email, mobile push, and SMS. Segment is part of the MessageGears Customer Marketing Platform.

Segment allows marketers to use their data to create campaigns tailored to specific audiences and export them to any third-party platform. It connects directly to their data warehouses and rapidly creates segments within its segmentation engine behind the firewall.

"Looking at the market of segmentation and campaign management products, we noticed that most of them were huge applications that were cumbersome to use and had lengthy installations," MessageGears' chief product officer, Dan Roy said in a statement. "In creating MessageGears' Segment product, we focused on making a tool that leveraged the power of directly connecting to client data and a simple, easy-to-use customer experience." "It's exciting for us to enable marketers to maximize the impact of their data assets," MessageGears CEO Roger Barnette said in a statement. "We exist primarily to remove data friction for the modern data-driven enterprise. Segment helps brands address key data access issues in their current marketing tech stack. In addition, Segment is a powerful tool for taking that data and turning it into something that's truly actionable for personalization that drives results."

MessageGears Segment is available for any organization regardless of whether they use MessageGears for other marketing programs.