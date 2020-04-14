ChurnZero Partners with ESG on Digital Customer Success Strategy Consulting

ChurnZero, a real-time customer success platform provider, is partnering with ESG, to offer a Digital Customer Success Starter Pack. With it, ESG's customer success and marketing teams will help companies create custom plans and digital assets for a customer success strategy.

"Each ChurnZero customer receives a dedicated customer success manager (CSM) that guides them through training to gain a deep understanding and full adoption of the entire platform," said Abby Hammer, chief customer officer at ChurnZero, in a statement. "While our CSMs provide customers best practices for designing, implementing, and scaling their customer success programs, sometimes we find they simply do not have the capacity to develop the assets needed to get started with a digital strategy, and that's where we see ESG being able to provide a lift to customers who might find themselves in this circumstance."

The ESG Digital Customer Success Starter Pack includes the following

One-hour digital customer success maturity assessment;

Documented digital communication workflows, with onboarding stage workflows for up to four customer segments and a full customer journey workflow for a single customer segment;

Up to 10 digital assets in one ChurnZero instance, with copywriting and one round of edits for any combination of email and/or in-app notifications; and

Up to two additional hours of digital customer success consulting.