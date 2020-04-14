ChurnZero Partners with ESG on Digital Customer Success Strategy Consulting
ChurnZero, a real-time customer success platform provider, is partnering with ESG, to offer a Digital Customer Success Starter Pack. With it, ESG's customer success and marketing teams will help companies create custom plans and digital assets for a customer success strategy.
"Each ChurnZero customer receives a dedicated customer success manager (CSM) that guides them through training to gain a deep understanding and full adoption of the entire platform," said Abby Hammer, chief customer officer at ChurnZero, in a statement. "While our CSMs provide customers best practices for designing, implementing, and scaling their customer success programs, sometimes we find they simply do not have the capacity to develop the assets needed to get started with a digital strategy, and that's where we see ESG being able to provide a lift to customers who might find themselves in this circumstance."
The ESG Digital Customer Success Starter Pack includes the following
- One-hour digital customer success maturity assessment;
- Documented digital communication workflows, with onboarding stage workflows for up to four customer segments and a full customer journey workflow for a single customer segment;
- Up to 10 digital assets in one ChurnZero instance, with copywriting and one round of edits for any combination of email and/or in-app notifications; and
- Up to two additional hours of digital customer success consulting.
"Incorporating digital into your customer success strategy is a tremendously impactful and cost-effective way to improve the connection with customers. Without digital, unwanted distance can be created between company and customer, but many organizations fail to deploy because the construction takes time, focus, and expertise…a combo that can be hard to come by," said Megan Macaluso, vice president of strategic development at ESG, in a statement. "By first assessing the state of your digital strategy, then creating the foundation for a successful deployment, the ESG team will enable you to utilize those critical digital channels. We are thrilled to work with the ChurnZero team and offer this service to their customers."
