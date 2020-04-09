Web.com Group Launches Simple SEO Marketing Solution

Web.com Group, a web technology company, today launched Simple SEO, a search engine optimization marketing solution that provides actionable recommendations for businesses that want to appear more prominently in search engine results.

The product, which updates monthly to keep customers moving up the rankings on Google and other search engines, enables both Web.com and Network Solutions customers to better position themselves for success online. It is the latest solution to result from the deep product integration following Web.com Group's acquisition of Dreamscape Networks in 2019. The product is available to Web.com customers in the Marketing package.

"In the past, SEO was complicated and typically required third-party expertise to develop a keyword list and implement a program," said Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group's chief product officer, in a statement. "Now, our SEO solution makes it a snap to climb the rankings in online search results. It's never been easier to successfully execute an SEO marketing strategy and dramatically grow your business online."

Simple SEO can be paired with other solutions in the Web.com Group product suite, including Business Directory and Review Management. Business Directory updates customer business information on more than 20 online destinations, like Google Maps, Facebook, and Waze. Review Management lets businesses track reviews so that they can respond to them as appropriate.