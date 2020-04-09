Neustar and iSpot.tv Partner to Unify TV and Digital Attribution

Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology company, has partnered with iSpot.tv, a provider of real-time TV ad measurement and attribution, to make iSpot's TV ad measurement data available within Neustar's Identity Management (IDMP), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), and Unified Marketing Analytics platforms.

The deal brings together Neustar's digital and unified attribution and identity management with iSpot's real-time, always-on TV ad measurement and attribution. Together, the partnership connects all TV ad exposures to sales activities at scale across linear, video on-demand, and streaming environments.

The integration will provide a granular and complete view of the full customer journey, inclusive of linear, addressable, and OTT TV exposure, while also giving a more comprehensive analysis of omnichannel marketing performance and access to an enriched identity asset for advanced segmentation, audience planning, and multitouch attribution.

Neustar's integration of iSpot's TV ad measurement data into its IDMP Data Directory provides marketers identity-based intelligence that is pseudonymized and privacy-compliant. This intelligence enables marketers to build audience profiles that capture the propensity and characteristics of the omnichannel consumer. This integrated user-level data provides greater insight into the performance of all marketing experiences across the omnichannel journey.

Neustar's incorporation of iSpot's real-time, ACR-enriched ad catalog into its MTA and IDMP platform gives joint customers access to a comprehensive view of linear, video on-demand, and CTV ad exposures.

Likewise, iSpot has integrated onboarding to help companies use their first-party data within iSpot's TV attribution platform to inform buying decisions, optimizations and return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) analysis.