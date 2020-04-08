Comscore and JW Player Partner to Deliver Contextual Targeting for Video Advertising

Comscore, a company for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and JW Player, an independent video platform provider, are partnering to bring Comscore's brand safety and contextual categorization segments to the 12,000 media sites that use JW Player for their digital video playback.

This partnership builds on JW Player's ad targeting powered by scanning the content of videos.

"As privacy continues to be a paramount concern for both consumers and brands, there is a critical need to have brand-safe transparency across all content, and a contextual approach is the best way forward in today's media landscape," said Rachel Gantz, general manager of Activation solutions at Comscore, in a statement. "This release offers brands more tools to do what's right and authentic for them. We're excited to offer agencies and brands a new way to effectively achieve their video advertising goals through contextual targeting across the vast array of digital sites that use JW Player."

The collaboration with JW Player marks another integration of Comscore's Activation suite, which is designed to help advertisers reach specific demographics and behavioral, TV, and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and CTV platforms.