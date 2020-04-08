OpenText Launches Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2

OpenText today launched OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2, with a strengthened information infrastructure.

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 offers flexible cloud-deployment options with managed service expertise, new Core SaaS applications and services, developer-centric innovations, and the latest Trading Grid cloud integration platform.

"We are operating in unprecedented times as we together face a global pandemic that is changing the very nature of work, life, and supply chains," said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText's CEO and chief technology officer, in a statement. "OpenText Cloud Editions (CE), OpenText OT2 Applications, and our new Business Network are designed to help customers manage and transition to new priorities. Our latest software and services provide cyber resilience, secure information platforms, and allow customers to digitize business processes and work from anywhere. We proudly stand with our customers and partners who are on the front line of this global pandemic."

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) introduces new cloud-native software from OpenText. Designed with a containerized architecture, OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) lets users run software in their data centers, through hybrid deployments, or within their cloud platforms.

Along with OpenText Cloud Editions, this release includes the following features and capabilities:

OpenText Content Services-With the latest release of Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365, remote workers can collaborate on business content and store Microsoft Teams documents and chats as records. AI-powered Intelligent Capture automates filing of documents and metadata in an Extended ECM workspace. As part of the ongoing investment in Documentum, support for the SAP Fiori UI has been added to Extended ECM for Documentum.

OpenText Customer Experience Management&ndashMarketers can author, personalize and orchestrate multichannel communications directly from the browser with Exstream, including new collaborative review with visual compare capabilities. Media Management gets advanced home screen personalization and collections sharing, as well as job flow automation. TeamSite and Optimost introduce streamlined targeting and experimentation for rapid promotion of best performing content and assets.

OpenText AI and Analytics–Magellan BI and Reportingdelivers a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) experience for self-service dashboard authoring. This release also introduces emotional analysis inMagellan Text Mining and new connector and crawling capabilities.

OpenText AppWorks–Developers can more quickly and easily automate processes and create applications with simplified security capabilities and new drag-and-drop UX features.

OpenText OT2 20.2 features new purpose-built Core SaaS applications that extend the value of existing OpenText on or off cloud deployments.

OpenText Core for Building Information Modeling is the latest addition to OpenText's growing roster of next-generation purpose-built SaaS applications. Core for Building Information Modeling reduces operational costs and complexity, while increasing efficiency in building operations by facilitating the efficient capture and verification of incoming data.

Core SaaS applications include Share, Capture, Signature, Experience, Insights, Federated Compliance,, SAP Solutions, and Capital Projects, designed to help business leaders manage processes and improve productivity.

OT2 20.2 delivers new Core services to help developers build customized applications to solve specific information management challenges. This includes an intelligent capture service for automating data extraction and an eSignature service for document preparation, and rapid, secure electronic signing.

OpenText also announced the OpenText Trading Grid, a unified B2B and A2A integration platform delivered as a managed service. This release combines multi-enterprise integration capabilities with a microservices architecture and data visualization from OpenText Alloy. Data visualization provides real-time insight into supply and demand fluctuations. Self-service innovations in Trading Grid, including self-service connectivity in Global Partner Directory, enable customers to move disrupted supplier orders to available suppliers already connected to Trading Grid.