Creatio Partners with Tata Consultancy Services
Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a provider of low-code platforms for process management and CRM, is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, to help companies automate marketing, sales, and services teams.
This partnership brings together TCS' CRM consulting and business integration services with Creatio's CRM solutions and low-code to enable organizations to realize new revenue opportunities and drive business success through unified data and automated processes.
"We are honored to partner with Tata Consultancy Services because of their industry track record of delivering business outcomes for clients," said Alex Donchuk, global channel director at Creatio, in a statement. "Together, we can achieve a common goal: accelerating our customers' business transformations and innovations to improve efficiency and growth. The leading platform we provide at Creatio combined with TCS' exceptional industry and domain knowledge and digital transformation experience will create new opportunities for businesses around the world to digitally transform faster and easier than ever."
"Global enterprises are taking a business-led approach to CRM technology to more efficiently connect with customers, streamline processes, and improve profitability," said Akhilesh Tiwari, head of the Enterprise Application Services Unit at TCS, in a statement. "Our partnership with Creatio offers marketing, sales, and services organizations with an automated and agile approach they need to deliver customer experiences that will generate growth opportunities."