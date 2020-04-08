Creatio Partners with Tata Consultancy Services

Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a provider of low-code platforms for process management and CRM, is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, to help companies automate marketing, sales, and services teams.

This partnership brings together TCS' CRM consulting and business integration services with Creatio's CRM solutions and low-code to enable organizations to realize new revenue opportunities and drive business success through unified data and automated processes.