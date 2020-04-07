HubSpot Launches CMS Hub

HubSpot has launched CMS Hub, a content management system that scales in line with business growth. CMS Hub, part of HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform, is an integratedl content management system that allows multiple stakeholders, including IT teams, developers, and marketers, to work together on everything from minor content updates to major website upgrades. Other features include flexible website themes, security controls, and partitioning features. "Marketers at growing companies have a lot of things to think about; their CMS should not be one of them," said Angela DeFranco, director of product management at HubSpot, in a statement. "Most CMS platforms available today make website management more complicated and painful as time goes by. They put a limit on what's possible. They have a ceiling. But rapidly scaling companies don't. I'm delighted that with CMS Hub, we're offering users a powerful system that removes unnecessary gatekeepers, democratizes the web management process, and makes it easy for them to execute their boldest ideas." CMS Hub joins Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and the HubSpot CRM in HubSpot's family of tools for growing businesses. CMS Hub comprises two tiers, Enterprise and Professional. With CMS Hub Professional, users can do the following: Manage their websites as they grow. CMS Hub is a cloud-based, hosted content delivery network with 24/7 threat monitoring and a web application firewall built in.

Update their websites with drag-and-drop editors, multi-language support, and flexible website themes and modules.

Increase website traffic and generate leads with A/B testing, search engine optimization recommendations, and contact attribution reporting.

Integrate their CMS with HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform. It comes with HubSpot's CRM and Conversations tool built in and integrates with Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, and Service Hub. The Enterprise tier of CMS Hub includes all of the features found in Professional and also allows users to do the following: Maintain governance and control as their business scales with activity logging, content partitioning, and permissioning functionality to control who has access to specific website pages, sections, and reports.

Build personalized web app experiences through membership websites fueled by customer data in the HubSpot CRM.

Manage different domains from one place, create microsites for specific campaigns, and manage and report on multiple websites within the same portal. "At ClassPass, our business is growing so fast our latest information is sometimes out of date before we even set it live," said Amanda Raines, head of B2B marketing at ClassPass, in a statement. "With CMS Hub, we are able to manage and update our schedule with ease. We don't have to rely on an engineer to make changes. We can go right in and quickly adjust the number of partners we work with or update key product information. It's given us the flexibility to move as fast as we grow." "CMS Hub is a game-changer for New Breed and our clients," said Kelly Molly, senior web strategist at New Breed Marketing, in a statement. "We work every day with businesses entering new phases of growth and have seen first-hand how painful website management can become. Businesses need tools that allow them to make content changes quickly, deliver safe browsing experiences, and continually evolve their website, and with CMS Hub, they can have that."