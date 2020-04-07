DojoMojo Launches SMS Marketing

DojoMojo, a provider of partnership marketing, today introduced SMS Marketing, an end-to-end mobile text messaging marketing solution.

"With people spending increased time at home and purchasing more through e-commerce than ever, a precise digital marketing strategy is critical to managing revenue for your business during this difficult period," said Colin Darretta, a co-founder and partner at DojoMojo, in a statement. "Our clients have reported that sending SMS communications along with email and other channels are more likely to convert to sales."

DojoMojo's SMS Marketing marries advanced messaging capabilities with customer acquisition from its partnership network of more than 10,000 brands.