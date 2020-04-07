SugarCRM Launches Sugar Integrate

SugarCRM today launched Sugar Integrate to help companies integrate with more than 200 business applications. Sugar Integrate increases the effectiveness of Sugar's CX platform for CRM, marketing automation, and customer service.

Sugar Integrate enables a cross-application view of the customer, supporting automated business processes spanning multiple business systems, such as enterprise resource planning sales automation, marketing automation, e-commerce, help desk, and others.

A key highlight and capability of Sugar Integrate is the automated migration of legacy CRM data.

"Most businesses today run on data islands. These islands make it difficult to orchestrate and integrate all the data and business processes necessary to provide an end-to-end view of the customer," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "Sugar Integrate helps companies future-proof their CX investment by making the integration of this data effortless. Sugar is dedicated to helping companies focus on the entirety of the customer journey and lifecycle."

Today also marks the launch of the Sugar 10.0 quarterly '20 release, with new features that emphasize Sugar's no-touch user experience, cloud innovation, and reporting. Of note is deeper integration with AWS Aurora, enhanced performance and scalability, more seamless backups, disaster recovery, more granular analysis and enhanced reporting of prospect engagement in Sugar Market, and the ability to access Sugar Discover analytics and visualizations directly from Sugar Sell dashboards.