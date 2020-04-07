Brightcove Launches Continuum Business Continuity Suite

Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has released Brightcove Continuum, a business continuity suite to support business communication through live and on-demand video streaming services to stay connected to employees and customers.

"Video is once again profoundly changing human connections, impacting how we relate to one another, share our experiences, and view the world. We need video, now more than ever, to stay connected, which means more robust video capabilities in everyday workflows," said Jeff Ray, CEO of Brightcove, in a statement. "Recognizing this market need, we developed a video continuity suite that is both reliable and secure for businesses to maintain regular communication with everyone who is important to their businesses. Brightcove Continuum brings serious video technology to help organizations thrive, which is central to our mission to help our customers and communities stay better connected through video."

Brightcove Continuum is available through direct sales and channel partners, including INC Systems Integrations.