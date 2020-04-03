Accenture Acquires Yesler to Add B2B Marketing Services

Accenture has acquired Yesler, a business-to-business (B2B) marketing services agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens and scale Accenture's B2B marketing services, adding depth in offerings such as account-based marketing, customer advocacy, sales enablement, and marketing automation.

"Yesler's expertise in B2B has given them a unique understanding of how businesses make purchase decisions — insights that empower marketers to influence purchasing decisions at critical stages, enabling them to achieve growth and adapt their operating models for continued success," said Manish Sharma, group chief executive for Accenture Operations, in a statement. "We're excited to have them join the Accenture team." "B2B marketing has become extraordinarily complex, and, at the same time, buyers expect the same Amazon-like interactions they experience as consumers," said Brian Whipple, group chief executive for Accenture Interactive, in a statement. "B2B marketers are seeking to leverage best practices from B2C while also addressing the specialized needs of B2B. The addition of Yesler allows us to enhance the complete set of B2B services we provide our clients – from strategy and creative to implementation and ongoing management."

Founded in 2004, Yesler is comprised of two business segments: Yesler B2B, which provides full-service digital marketing and managed services, and Projectline services, which provides strategic resourcing solutions.