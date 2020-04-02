Service Objects Updates DOTS Global Email Validation

Service Objects, a provider of contact validation solutions, has updated its DOTS Email Validation service with improvements to the range of global addresses supported.

Enhancements include a new data source that significantly improves validation capabilities for email addresses with Yahoo! domain names, including global addresses such as yahoo.co.uk in the United Kingdom, yahoo.fr in France, and other countries.

These enhancements improve a service that already validates and corrects email addresses while flagging problem addresses, such as known spammers and fraudulent addresses, spam traps, honeypots, disposable and alias addresses, and more.