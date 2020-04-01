Brainshark Partners with GO1 on Sales Training

Brainshark, a sales readiness platform provider, and GO1, a provider of eLearning content, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow joint customers to enrich their sales training programs with content from GO1's library, using Brainshark for delivery and testing.

Brainshark's sales readiness platform and content authoring capabilities allow companies to create multimedia and video-based learning content that's specific to their business needs.

GO1 provides content spanning negotiation tactics, account management, soft skills, and much more. Its library includes content from providers like Sandler, Skillsoft, CreativeLive, and Chart Learning Solutions.

All of the training content can be managed centrally in Brainshark. Organizations can also deploy coaching activities via Brainshark to assess how well reps demonstrate the knowledge from the courses.