Brainshark Partners with GO1 on Sales Training
Brainshark, a sales readiness platform provider, and GO1, a provider of eLearning content, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow joint customers to enrich their sales training programs with content from GO1's library, using Brainshark for delivery and testing.
Brainshark's sales readiness platform and content authoring capabilities allow companies to create multimedia and video-based learning content that's specific to their business needs.
GO1 provides content spanning negotiation tactics, account management, soft skills, and much more. Its library includes content from providers like Sandler, Skillsoft, CreativeLive, and Chart Learning Solutions.
All of the training content can be managed centrally in Brainshark. Organizations can also deploy coaching activities via Brainshark to assess how well reps demonstrate the knowledge from the courses.
"Our partnership with GO1 helps companies improve the breadth and results of their sales training programs," said Greg Flynn, CEO of Brainshark, in a statement. "We're enabling sales organizations to create more well-rounded curricula, better address skills gaps, and accelerate time-to-value on their sales readiness investments with relevant, mobile-ready content that's available to them on Day 1."
"It's often difficult and time-consuming to find, acquire, and deliver the right sales training that complements an organization's learning strategy," said Elliot Damashek, head of partnerships at GO1, in a statement. "We're proud to provide access to the world's best training providers and training content on sales and leadership skills, compliance, soft skills, and much more to meet that need. Through this partnership with Brainshark, organizations benefit from our world-class training library and Brainshark's best-of-breed sales enablement platform so they can comprehensively tackle, drive, measure,and ensure sales readiness and improve sales results."
