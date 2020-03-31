Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams
Enghouse Systems has joined the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program and now offers cloud and on-premises contact center options for Microsoft Teams.
For customers deploying Teams, Enghouse Interactive offers Enghouse Cloud, which provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC) V11.0, which supports on-premises or private cloud deployment options.
Enghouse Cloud and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center are full-featured omnichannel contact center solutions which include customer self-service and interactive voice response, queuing and routing, and delivery of calls to Teams clients on agent desktops. These offerings also provide a suite of management tools for the contact center, including recording, quality management, and comprehensive reporting and analytics. Both use Teams Direct Routing to enable organizations to choose their own telephony options for voice connectivity, while leveraging call delivery, supervisor monitoring, and control of calls handled by agents using Teams across physical locations.
"I'm proud of our strong and successful relationship with Microsoft," said Vincent Mifsud, president of Enghouse, in a statement. "We've been on a journey with them for more than a decade, integrating to their solutions through Lync and then Skype for Business. Now, our integration to Microsoft Teams takes this up to a new level, helping Enghouse and Microsoft enhance the game for contact centers.
"Enghouse Interactive can help deliver all this, working in conjunction with Microsoft," Mifsud continued. "As a longstanding partner for development of Microsoft-integrated solutions, we offer well-defined migration paths to Microsoft Teams for contact centers on Skype for Business or any legacy PBX."
"Enghouse Interactive is a longstanding partner of Microsoft," said Andrew Bybee, principal group program manager for Microsoft's Calling and Meeting Ecosystem, in a statement. "We're pleased that they have announced availability of Microsoft Teams voice-integrated solutions. We look forward to helping our joint customers benefit from Teams in contact center environments and build on the power of teamwork with Microsoft 365 to transform and maximize their customer experience."