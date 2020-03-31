Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Enghouse Systems has joined the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program and now offers cloud and on-premises contact center options for Microsoft Teams.

For customers deploying Teams, Enghouse Interactive offers Enghouse Cloud, which provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC) V11.0, which supports on-premises or private cloud deployment options.

Enghouse Cloud and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center are full-featured omnichannel contact center solutions which include customer self-service and interactive voice response, queuing and routing, and delivery of calls to Teams clients on agent desktops. These offerings also provide a suite of management tools for the contact center, including recording, quality management, and comprehensive reporting and analytics. Both use Teams Direct Routing to enable organizations to choose their own telephony options for voice connectivity, while leveraging call delivery, supervisor monitoring, and control of calls handled by agents using Teams across physical locations.