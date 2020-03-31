Conversational Intelligence Developer Platform Provider Rammer Rebrands as Symbl.ai

Rammer, providers of a cloud-based Conversational Intelligence platform, has changed its name to Symbl.ai following a $1.8 million funding round, a doubling in size, and early client and developer adoption.

"Understanding the unbiased meaning and untangling the subjectivity of conversations is the crucial element that our new Symbl identity represents," said Surbhi Rathore, CEO and co-founder of Symbl, in a statement. "Built on the core foundation of trust, we want to lead the way to standardize conversational intelligence."

Symbl offers tools to help address the productivity challenges of remote workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Its platform can help developers add and deploy conversational analysis.

Symbl is a comprehensive suite of APIs that analyze natural human conversations. Built on Contextual Conversation Intelligence (C2I) technology, Symbl's APIs enable developers to integrate artificial intelligence that goes beyond the simple natural language processing of voice and text conversations. Developers can now embed real-time contextual language understanding with the flexibility and control to build their own unique product experiences.

"Symbl makes it easy to surface highly relevant a-ha moments and meaningful outcomes from free-flowing discussions taking place in Unified Communication platforms, collaboration workflows, and customer care channels," Rathore said. "With just a few lines of code, developers can gain unprecedented access to meaningful conversational-data that can superpower a wide range of new and enhanced conversation-driven use cases." "Understanding conversations are fundamentally different from understanding language," said Toshish Jawale, co-founder and chief technology officer of Symbl, in a statement. "Our C2I technology lays the groundwork of a trustworthy AI system that takes a hybrid approach of using classical AI and deep learning, referred to as deep understanding. The API interface enables developers to analyze and generate a human-like understanding of virtually any subject matter or discussion topic, without any upfront training, custom classifiers or keywording required."

Symbl provides developers with the following:

Real-time analysis of free-flowing discussions to automatically surface discussion topics, contextual insights, suggestive action items, follow-ups, decisions, and questions;

Voice APIs to add AI-powered conversational intelligence to telephony and WebSocket interfaces;

Conversational REST APIs for the management and processing of conversation data;

Customizable summary UI with a fully indexed and searchable transcript, including timecodes and speaker information;

Full documentation, code samples, and Flows, a visual editor for building conversational workflows and integrations using the Conversational Intelligence API; and

Developer support with direct access to Symbl's engineering teams and developer community.

After a successful limited developer preview, Symbl is releasing its platform to all developers for free.