NICE Launches WEM@home

NICE has launched WEM@home to provide advanced remote workforce management capabilities.

WEM@home is being offered without full commitment or contract to both new and existing customers to help contact centers respond to and support increased traffic. Organizations can have WEM@home up and running in less than 48 hours.

The WEM@home solution includes the following:

Visibility package, to capture data and generate insights about employee behavior on the desktop;

Performance package, to monitor both employee and customer behavior using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide sentiment analysis and insights; and

Engagement package, to provide employees a structured way to offer inputs about their work and set up as well as potential obstacles that are preventing them from completing their tasks successfully using out of the box surveys. The Engagement package comes with a custom WEM@home employee engagement report as well as an industry benchmark report.