JW Player Launches Suite of Video Advertising Targeting Products

JW Player today launched three video advertising solutions to help companies with their digital media campaigns and target their video campaigns based on brand safety and content relevance analysis of the video itself, rather than text on the web page hosting the video. Advertisers can also benefit from viewability targeting based on real-time signals from the video player itself.

More than 12,000 publishing sites use JW Player on their sites, powering more than 10 billion monthly plays. Each video is classified on a range of unique data points, including player location and viewer engagement, for precise video ad targeting at scale.

"No one else can offer the scale we have on the open web, powering video playback on over 50 percent of the U.S. Comscore Top 50 digital properties," said Michael Schwalb, co-general manager of advertising at JW Player, in a statement. "We've harnessed this to provide advertisers with tools based on video player data for brand safety, content targeting, and viewability that outperform the current page text-based solutions. Collectively they bring together agencies, data providers, and digital media publishers to unlock the full power of video advertising."

The products build on JW Player's history of video engagement and monetization, which includes a solution for video player bidding live with partners SpotX, EMX, Telaria, and PubMatic.