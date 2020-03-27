Movable Ink Makes Critical Messaging App Available at No Cost

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Movable Ink is offering its Critical Messages app free for the rest of the year so so companies can get critical messages to customers.

"Over the past few weeks we’ve been inspired by how hard our clients have worked to update their customers on important updates, store closures, inventory delays and much more. To this end, today I'm proud to announce our effort to support the marketing community by making our Critical Messages App free for all of our clients to use through the end of the year for COVID-19 service messaging," Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, wrote in a blog post yesterday. "It is our hope that in making this Critical Messages App free to use that we can remove all barriers for our clients to easily make timely and accurate COVID-19 servicing updates in their emails and communicate to their customers, employees and communities without concern for how this will draw down on their license to the Movable Ink platform."

The Critical Messages App is powered by a blank pixel placed in the template and is then activated as needed by marketers to display relevant messages, even after the email has been deployed and is in consumers’ inboxes.