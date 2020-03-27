MoEngage and Vidora Partner on AI-Powered Customer Engagement
MoEngage, a customer engagement and retention platform provider, and Vidora, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven predictions, have teamed up to help companies personalize customer engagement and predict business results.
"Vidora is a leader in the predictive AI pipeline space, and our customers will see significant value in their ability to automate the end-to-end machine learning pipeline in its entirety" said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage, in a statement. "We expect our customers to see higher ROI when they apply AI-powered predictions into their multichannel campaigns with our platform."
With the integrated platforms, MoEngage clients can automatically send a continuous stream of raw behavioral and user data to run advanced AI predictions on customer engagement, purchase, or churn behavior. MoEngage consumes Vidora's predictions to help marketers and product managers engage their customers with push, in-app messaging, web, email, SMS, and social channels to increase conversion rates and retention.
"Nimble and forward-thinking companies like MoEngage have taken the path of highest ROI by leveraging continuous streams of marketing data to develop predictions with Cortex, our predictive AI engine," said Al Rey, chief revenue officer at Vidora, in a statement. "With traditional failure rates hovering around 80 percent to 85 percent for internal AI projects, partnering with our best-in-class solution empowers their business teams to run multiple AI-powered predictions in minutes with literally no downside risk or internal dependencies."