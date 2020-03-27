MoEngage and Vidora Partner on AI-Powered Customer Engagement

MoEngage, a customer engagement and retention platform provider, and Vidora, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven predictions, have teamed up to help companies personalize customer engagement and predict business results.

"Vidora is a leader in the predictive AI pipeline space, and our customers will see significant value in their ability to automate the end-to-end machine learning pipeline in its entirety" said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage, in a statement. "We expect our customers to see higher ROI when they apply AI-powered predictions into their multichannel campaigns with our platform."

With the integrated platforms, MoEngage clients can automatically send a continuous stream of raw behavioral and user data to run advanced AI predictions on customer engagement, purchase, or churn behavior. MoEngage consumes Vidora's predictions to help marketers and product managers engage their customers with push, in-app messaging, web, email, SMS, and social channels to increase conversion rates and retention.