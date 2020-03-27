StatSocial Launches Crisis Insights to Help CMOs Navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

StatSocial today launched Crisis Insights, an audience insights service that tracks rapidly changing consumer audience dynamics to help marketers respond to the coronavirus epidemic and economic slowdown.

"As a result of COVID-19, consumers are changing their behaviors and shifting attitudes to form vastly new persona groups and audience segments. Over the past month, we've heard from dozens of brands asking if we can provide actionable insights on how consumer behavior is being impacted by the coronavirus epidemic," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial, in a statement. "CMOs know a massive change in consumer behavior is occurring but lack the audience tools to track these changes and respond quickly."

Crisis Insights is built on StatSocial's Silhouette social data platform, which monitors and analyzes more than 1.3 billion social accounts covering more than 70 percent of U.S. households. Crisis Insights can identify the changing dynamics of consumers who are engaging in 30 topics across across the following four major categories:

Coronavirus/COVID-19 (medical influencers, elder care, health treatments);

Preparedness (home security, social isolation, stockpilers, parenting during crisis);

Psychographics (anxiety/stress, #FlattenTheCurve, #ReturnToWork, Urban Exodus); and

Economy (Business Travelers, Working From Home, Job Security, Stock Market).

Crisis Insights provides near-real-time updates on consumer audience dynamics, including from which media and influencers they are getting their information. These new consumer segments are then combined with Silhouette's psychographic data and 85,000-attribute taxonomy.