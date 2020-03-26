Zendesk Launches Products to Help with Coronavirus

In response to widespread service disruptions caused by the coronavirus, Zendesk is launching a number of free resources and products, including the Remote Support Bundle, a set of free software and resources to help remote teams stay connected. The Remote Software Bundle will be free for six months to both new and existing customers and comes with the following capabilities:

Collaboration add-on, which enables support agents to communicate seamlessly with other teams over channels such as Slack, all without leaving Zendesk;

Explore Professional, reporting software that enables businesses to analyze and act quickly on emerging and critical trends in their customer data;

Tymeshift, a Zendesk workforce management partner, allowing companies to track and manage the productivity of remote workforces; and

Training Credits for businesses to ramp up new teammates.

Zendesk is also working with business process outsourcers (BPOs) that need to quickly deploy additional resources to manage the latest spikes in support requests by providing access to Zendesk Enterprise Suite for BPOs at no charge for up to 90 days. It lets BPOs o deploy Rapid Response teams using its cloud customer and employee service solution.

Zendesk's BPO Rapid Response solution comes with the following

Knowledge base to allow customers to self serve most common questions;

Live chat to allow customers to move seamlessly from web self-service to a chat conversation with a live agent;

Support solution to route tickets to appropriate teams for fast resolution;

Answer Bot for ticket deflection; and

Explore for reporting and analytics.

And, to help nonprofits and community organizations impacted by COVID-19, Zendesk's Tech For Good program is donating free software and support to help manage volunteering, relief efforts, home assistance, and more.