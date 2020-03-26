Gong Adds Capabilities to Help Remote Sales Teams

Gong, a revenue intelligence platform provider, has released Activity Calendar, to help sales leaders manage teams working remotely. Additionally, the company launched the Remote Sales Center, with educational and data-driven content for remote sales professionals.

Activity Calendar provides front-line managers with a calendar view of their team's scheduled customer calls so they can better plan their work week and identify where they might need coaching.

Gong also introduced an out-of-the-box Tracker to quickly identify calls and emails where the coronavirus is mentioned by customers, as well as the surrounding context of the conversation. This level of market intelligence allows sales reps to truly understand the voice of the customer and how they believe their business will be impacted in these uncertain times.