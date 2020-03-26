Satisfi Labs Launches COVID-19 Assistant

Satisfi Labs, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge management platform, has launched a free "COVID-19 Assistant" to help sports, tourism, and live entertainment clients answer their customers' coronavirus-related questions in real time on their websites.

"During these uncertain times, we know it's important for our partners to be able to address pressing questions from their customers about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their favorite events, shows, games, and attractions," said Don White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs, in a statement. "Ultimately, with this development, we're aiming to create a process to help our clients address these types of emergency questions rapidly to maintain highly communicative and responsive relationships with their valued guests."

Using the COVID-19 Assistant, clients can adjust their answers in real time as needed by using the self-serve Answer Editor. Additionally, Satisfi Labs has developed Knotify, a new alert feature, allowing customers to request updates when specific information changes at locations.

The COVID-19 Assistant can be installed with a simple snippet code on websites; links can also be included within social media messaging and/or emails.